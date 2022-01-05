Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kansas goes for its eighth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Oklahoma State.

    Kansas has been one of the best teams in the country this season as it has started the year 11-1 with its only loss coming in upset fashion to Dayton on a last-second shot. 

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    The Jayhawks have won seven straight since that loss, but the start of Big 12 play will show how good they really are. Kansas looks like one of the favorites, but it is still chasing defending champ Baylor.

    Tuesday night they will look to start off Big 12 play with a big road win against an Oklahoma State team that hasn't played since Dec. 18.

    The Cowboys last played against Houston and lost 72-61. The loss was their third over their last four. They started the year 6-1, but are now 7-4 entering Big 12 play.

    They had their last two games canceled or postponed, including what should have been their conference opener against Texas Tech.

    They now start against Kansas in the first of four games against ranked teams over their first five. It is a brutal stretch for the Cowboys and will show how good Oklahoma State really is.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Kansas at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
