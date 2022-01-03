Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

The Cowboys put up 74.9 points per game, eight more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks allow.

The Jayhawks score 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Cowboys allow (66.5).

The Cowboys make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Avery Anderson III paces the Cowboys with 12.5 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds.

Isaac Likekele is tops on the Cowboys at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 points.

Bryce Williams puts up 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the field.

Kalib Boone puts up 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.6 assists and 5.8 points.

Kansas Players to Watch