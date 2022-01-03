Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    • The Cowboys put up 74.9 points per game, eight more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks allow.
    • The Jayhawks score 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Cowboys allow (66.5).
    • The Cowboys make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Avery Anderson III paces the Cowboys with 12.5 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds.
    • Isaac Likekele is tops on the Cowboys at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 points.
    • Bryce Williams puts up 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the field.
    • Kalib Boone puts up 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.6 assists and 5.8 points.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Christian Braun is averaging a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 17 points and 3 assists, making 58.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
    • Ochai Agbaji is No. 1 on the Jayhawks in scoring (20.6 points per game) and assists (1.6), and produces 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • David McCormack is putting up 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Jayhawks receive 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Remy Martin.
    • Dajuan Harris is the Jayhawks' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he averages 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Kansas at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

