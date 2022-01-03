Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- The Cowboys put up 74.9 points per game, eight more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks allow.
- The Jayhawks score 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Cowboys allow (66.5).
- The Cowboys make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Avery Anderson III paces the Cowboys with 12.5 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds.
- Isaac Likekele is tops on the Cowboys at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 points.
- Bryce Williams puts up 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the field.
- Kalib Boone puts up 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.6 assists and 5.8 points.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Christian Braun is averaging a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 17 points and 3 assists, making 58.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Ochai Agbaji is No. 1 on the Jayhawks in scoring (20.6 points per game) and assists (1.6), and produces 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- David McCormack is putting up 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Jayhawks receive 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Remy Martin.
- Dajuan Harris is the Jayhawks' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he averages 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.
