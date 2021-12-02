Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

    • The Red Storm record 87.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 68.5 the Jayhawks allow.
    • The Jayhawks score an average of 83.8 points per game, 14 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
    • The Red Storm are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
    • The Jayhawks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 40.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie leads his team in both points (21.3) and rebounds (6.8) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Posh Alexander puts up a team-leading 5.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 52.1% from the field and 35% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Montez Mathis is putting up 11 points, 2.3 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
    • Joel Soriano posts 8.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
    • Stef Smith puts up 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Ochai Agbaji is the Jayhawks' top scorer (22.5 points per game), and he averages 1.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him sixth in college basketball.
    • Christian Braun is the Jayhawks' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he posts 13.8 points and 3 assists.
    • The Jayhawks receive 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Remy Martin.
    • The Jayhawks get 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from David McCormack.
    • Dajuan Harris tops the Jayhawks in assists (3.8 per game), and puts up 3 points and 1 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

