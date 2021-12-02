Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

The Red Storm record 87.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 68.5 the Jayhawks allow.

The Jayhawks score an average of 83.8 points per game, 14 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

The Jayhawks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 40.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads his team in both points (21.3) and rebounds (6.8) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Posh Alexander puts up a team-leading 5.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 52.1% from the field and 35% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Montez Mathis is putting up 11 points, 2.3 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Joel Soriano posts 8.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Stef Smith puts up 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Kansas Players to Watch