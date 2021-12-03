Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks at St. John's Red Storm in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 8 team in the country, Kansas, looks to hold off one of the best Big East teams, St. John's.
    Kansas is ranked No. 8 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are 5-1 on the year, with their only loss coming recently against Dayton in a tournament championship game by one point, 74-73. Outside of that, they have beaten all other opponents including Iona, North Texas, Stony Brook and more.

    How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks at St. John's Red Storm Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Kansas Jayhawks at St. John's Red Storm game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    St. John's, tied for first place in the Big East, is also 5-1 on the year. The Red Storm's only loss came at the hand of Indiana. They've beaten St. Peter's, Fairleigh Dickinson, St. Francis and N.J.I.T.

    This game will be heavily influenced by the percentages that these two teams shoot the ball. The Jayhawks rank No. 6 in the nation in field goal percentage at 52.1% per game. The Red Storm are not at all far behind, ranking No. 15 in the country in the same with 50.7% field goal percentage.

    St. John's might look like its resume doesn't stand up to Kansas, but if the Red Storm shoot the way they have and improve some of their defense against guys like Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, then they will have a real shot at a top-10 upset.

