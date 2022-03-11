How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
Key Stats for Kansas vs. TCU
- The 78.8 points per game the Jayhawks average are 14.1 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (64.7).
- The Horned Frogs put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (68.4).
- The Jayhawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.6% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Kansas' leading rebounder is Jalen Wilson averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles is the top scorer for the Horned Frogs with 15.0 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.
- The TCU leaders in rebounding and assists are Emanuel Miller with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Damion Baugh with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
- Miles is the top scorer from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Miles (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Baylor
L 80-70
Away
3/1/2022
TCU
L 74-64
Away
3/3/2022
TCU
W 72-68
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
W 70-63
Home
3/10/2022
West Virginia
W 87-63
Home
3/11/2022
TCU
-
Home
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Texas Tech
W 69-66
Home
3/1/2022
Kansas
W 74-64
Home
3/3/2022
Kansas
L 72-68
Away
3/5/2022
West Virginia
L 70-64
Away
3/10/2022
Texas
W 65-60
Away
3/11/2022
Kansas
-
Away
