Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Key Stats for Kansas vs. TCU

  • The 78.8 points per game the Jayhawks average are 14.1 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (64.7).
  • The Horned Frogs put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (68.4).
  • The Jayhawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.6% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • Kansas' leading rebounder is Jalen Wilson averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles is the top scorer for the Horned Frogs with 15.0 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.
  • The TCU leaders in rebounding and assists are Emanuel Miller with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Damion Baugh with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
  • Miles is the top scorer from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Miles (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Baylor

L 80-70

Away

3/1/2022

TCU

L 74-64

Away

3/3/2022

TCU

W 72-68

Home

3/5/2022

Texas

W 70-63

Home

3/10/2022

West Virginia

W 87-63

Home

3/11/2022

TCU

-

Home

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Texas Tech

W 69-66

Home

3/1/2022

Kansas

W 74-64

Home

3/3/2022

Kansas

L 72-68

Away

3/5/2022

West Virginia

L 70-64

Away

3/10/2022

Texas

W 65-60

Away

3/11/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big 12 Tournament: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy