Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kansas vs. TCU

The 78.8 points per game the Jayhawks average are 14.1 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (64.7).

The Horned Frogs put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (68.4).

The Jayhawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Horned Frogs are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.6% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 19.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kansas' leading rebounder is Jalen Wilson averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.

Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Harris is Kansas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Christian Braun leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

Mike Miles is the top scorer for the Horned Frogs with 15.0 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.

The TCU leaders in rebounding and assists are Emanuel Miller with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Damion Baugh with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).

Miles is the top scorer from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Miles (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Baylor L 80-70 Away 3/1/2022 TCU L 74-64 Away 3/3/2022 TCU W 72-68 Home 3/5/2022 Texas W 70-63 Home 3/10/2022 West Virginia W 87-63 Home 3/11/2022 TCU - Home

TCU Schedule