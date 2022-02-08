Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas at Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Kansas travels to No. 20 Texas on Monday night coming off one of its biggest wins of the year.

Kansas won its second straight game on Saturday when it blew out No. 8 Baylor 83-59. It was an impressive win for the Jayhawks, who cemented themselves as the Big 12 favorite with the victory.

How to Watch Kansas at Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas is now 8-1 in the Big 12 and has bounced back nicely since its loss to Kentucky on Jan. 29.

Monday night's game is the fifth straight against a ranked opponent for the Jayhawks and they are currently 3-1 during this stretch.

They will look to get another big win against a Texas team that is coming off a 22-point win against Iowa State. The Longhorns easily took care of the Cyclones on Saturday and improved to 6-4 in the Big 12.

Texas was coming off a tough loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday, but were able to bounce back and get its fourth win over the last five.

The Longhorns will be an underdog in the game, but they are desperate for a big win and will come in ready to pull off the big upset.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Kansas at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
