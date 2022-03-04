Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas

The 78.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Longhorns give up (59.1).

The Longhorns' 68.8 points per game are equal to what the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Longhorns have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Kansas' leading rebounder is David McCormack averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.

The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen sits atop the Longhorns leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Texas' assist leader is Marcus Carr with 3.2 per game. He also scores 11.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.

Andrew Jones averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Longhorns.

Allen (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Christian Bishop (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 West Virginia W 71-58 Away 2/22/2022 Kansas State W 102-83 Home 2/26/2022 Baylor L 80-70 Away 3/1/2022 TCU L 74-64 Away 3/3/2022 TCU W 72-68 Home 3/5/2022 Texas - Home

Texas Schedule