Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas

  • The 78.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Longhorns give up (59.1).
  • The Longhorns' 68.8 points per game are equal to what the Jayhawks give up.
  • The Jayhawks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Longhorns have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Kansas' leading rebounder is David McCormack averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen sits atop the Longhorns leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
  • Texas' assist leader is Marcus Carr with 3.2 per game. He also scores 11.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Andrew Jones averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Longhorns.
  • Allen (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Christian Bishop (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

West Virginia

W 71-58

Away

2/22/2022

Kansas State

W 102-83

Home

2/26/2022

Baylor

L 80-70

Away

3/1/2022

TCU

L 74-64

Away

3/3/2022

TCU

W 72-68

Home

3/5/2022

Texas

-

Home

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 80-78

Away

2/19/2022

Texas Tech

L 61-55

Home

2/23/2022

TCU

W 75-66

Home

2/26/2022

West Virginia

W 82-81

Away

2/28/2022

Baylor

L 68-61

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Texas at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

