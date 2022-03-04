Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas
- The 78.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Longhorns give up (59.1).
- The Longhorns' 68.8 points per game are equal to what the Jayhawks give up.
- The Jayhawks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Longhorns have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Kansas' leading rebounder is David McCormack averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Dajuan Harris and his 4.4 assists per game.
- The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen sits atop the Longhorns leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Texas' assist leader is Marcus Carr with 3.2 per game. He also scores 11.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Jones averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Longhorns.
- Allen (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas while Christian Bishop (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
West Virginia
W 71-58
Away
2/22/2022
Kansas State
W 102-83
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
L 80-70
Away
3/1/2022
TCU
L 74-64
Away
3/3/2022
TCU
W 72-68
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
-
Home
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Oklahoma
W 80-78
Away
2/19/2022
Texas Tech
L 61-55
Home
2/23/2022
TCU
W 75-66
Home
2/26/2022
West Virginia
W 82-81
Away
2/28/2022
Baylor
L 68-61
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Texas at Kansas
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)