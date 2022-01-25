Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas Tech

  • The Jayhawks average 80.8 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 59.1 the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders put up 7.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66.7).
  • The Jayhawks make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • The Red Raiders' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Kansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
  • David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.
  • Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams is at the top of the Red Raiders scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also pulls down 4.7 rebounds and averages 1.2 assists per game.
  • The Texas Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Obanor with 4.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kevin McCullar with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game).
  • Obanor hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Raiders.
  • Texas Tech's leader in steals is McCullar with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Marcus Santos-Silva with 0.6 per game.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Texas Tech

L 75-67

Away

1/11/2022

Iowa State

W 62-61

Home

1/15/2022

West Virginia

W 85-59

Home

1/18/2022

Oklahoma

W 67-64

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas State

W 78-75

Away

1/24/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/1/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/7/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/12/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Baylor

W 65-62

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

W 78-57

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

L 62-51

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

W 72-60

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

W 78-65

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

-

Home

2/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/9/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

2/12/2022

TCU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Texas Tech at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

