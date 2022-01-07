Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

The Red Raiders score 9.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Jayhawks allow (66.6).

The Jayhawks' 84.3 points per game are 26.7 more points than the 57.6 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

The Jayhawks have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Davion Warren leads his team in points per game (11.3), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bryson Williams puts up 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Adonis Arms is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Kevin Obanor is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.2), and also puts up 8.7 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kansas Players to Watch