Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
- The Red Raiders score 9.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Jayhawks allow (66.6).
- The Jayhawks' 84.3 points per game are 26.7 more points than the 57.6 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- The Jayhawks have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Davion Warren leads his team in points per game (11.3), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Bryson Williams puts up 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.
- Adonis Arms is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Kevin Obanor is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.2), and also puts up 8.7 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Christian Braun tops the Jayhawks in rebounding (6.2 per game), and posts 16.8 points and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Ochai Agbaji is the Jayhawks' top scorer (20.2 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and posts 4.5 rebounds.
- David McCormack gets the Jayhawks 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Jayhawks get 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Remy Martin.
- Dajuan Harris is the Jayhawks' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.
