Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Key Stats for Kansas vs. West Virginia

  • The Jayhawks score 81.7 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers allow.
  • The Mountaineers' 69.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.8 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Christian Braun is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Harris and Braun lead Kansas on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.7 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Sherman is the top shooter from distance for the Mountaineers, hitting two threes per game.
  • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 per game).

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Nevada

W 88-61

Home

1/1/2022

George Mason

W 76-67

Home

1/4/2022

Oklahoma State

W 74-63

Away

1/8/2022

Texas Tech

L 75-67

Away

1/11/2022

Iowa State

W 62-61

Home

1/15/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/18/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/1/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

UAB

W 65-59

Away

12/22/2021

Youngstown State

W 82-52

Home

1/1/2022

Texas

L 74-59

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas State

W 71-68

Home

1/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 70-60

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/18/2022

Baylor

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/29/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

West Virginia at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17485256
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) clears the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at LSU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
drexel
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy