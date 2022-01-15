How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Kansas vs. West Virginia

The Jayhawks score 81.7 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers allow.

The Mountaineers' 69.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 66.8 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Christian Braun is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.

The Jayhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Agbaji, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Harris and Braun lead Kansas on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.7 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Sherman is the top shooter from distance for the Mountaineers, hitting two threes per game.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 per game).

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Nevada W 88-61 Home 1/1/2022 George Mason W 76-67 Home 1/4/2022 Oklahoma State W 74-63 Away 1/8/2022 Texas Tech L 75-67 Away 1/11/2022 Iowa State W 62-61 Home 1/15/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/18/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/22/2022 Kansas State - Away 1/24/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/29/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/1/2022 Iowa State - Away

West Virginia Schedule