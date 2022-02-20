Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 action against the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -4.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kansas

The 79.5 points per game the Jayhawks score are 12.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (66.9).

The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 68.0 the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun posts 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ochai Agbaji paces his squad in both points (19.9) and assists (1.6) per game, and also averages 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

David McCormack puts up 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Jalen Wilson paces the Jayhawks at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 10.5 points.

Dajuan Harris leads his team in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 5.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

West Virginia Players to Watch