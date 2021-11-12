Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) battle the Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Creighton vs Kennesaw State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Creighton

    -19

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

    • Last year, the Bluejays averaged 6.3 more points per game (76) than the Owls gave up (69.7).
    • The Owls put up just 2.7 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
    • The Bluejays shot 47.2% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
    • The Owls' 42% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays gave up to their opponents (40.8%).

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Damien Jefferson put up 12 points, 2.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Christian Bishop led the Bluejays at 6.2 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 10.9 points.
    • Denzel Mahoney put up 12.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Mitchell Ballock put up 10 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rodgers averaged 16.3 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game last season.
    • Alex Peterson averaged 5.8 boards per game and Terrell Burden dished out 2.3 assists per game.
    • Rodgers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Rodgers averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Chris Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy