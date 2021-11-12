Publish date:
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) battle the Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-19
148.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State
- Last year, the Bluejays averaged 6.3 more points per game (76) than the Owls gave up (69.7).
- The Owls put up just 2.7 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
- The Bluejays shot 47.2% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- The Owls' 42% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays gave up to their opponents (40.8%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Damien Jefferson put up 12 points, 2.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Christian Bishop led the Bluejays at 6.2 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 10.9 points.
- Denzel Mahoney put up 12.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mitchell Ballock put up 10 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Spencer Rodgers averaged 16.3 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game last season.
- Alex Peterson averaged 5.8 boards per game and Terrell Burden dished out 2.3 assists per game.
- Rodgers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Rodgers averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Chris Youngblood compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
