    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kennesaw State Owls at Creighton Bluejays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Creighton looks for its second straight win to start the college basketball season when it hosts Kennesaw State on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Creighton got off to a slow start in its season opener on Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bluejays trailed by nine at halftime but outscored the Golden Lions by 22 in the second half to pick up the win.

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Creighton Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Kennesaw State at Creighton game on fuboTV:

    Alex O'Connell led all Creighton players with 20 points while Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Nembhard both had double-doubles in the win.

    Thursday, Creighton will look for a quicker start to the game when it hosts a Kennesaw State team that dropped its opener to Iowa State.

    The Owls played the Cyclones tough, even cutting the lead to seven late in the second half, but just couldn't get any closer in the loss. 

    Terrell Burden led the Owls with 21 points, and 13 of those came from the free-throw line. 

    Kennesaw State had four guys in double figures, but overall the Owls shot just 43.5% from the field and will need to be better on Thursday night if they want to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Kennesaw State Owls at Creighton Bluejays

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

