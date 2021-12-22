How to Watch Kennesaw State at Nebraska

On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Kennesaw State will hit the road to take on Nebraska.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Wednesday evening with quite a few good matchups for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 trying to threaten the sports world, leagues and college sports are continuing to push forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature Kennesaw State hitting the road to take on Nebraska.

How to Watch Kennesaw State Owls at Nebraska Cornhuskers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Kennesaw State Owls at Nebraska Cornhuskers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Owls have started off the season with a 4-7 record. It hasn't been the start they wanted, but they have plenty of time to turn things around. Starting that turnaround with a win over the Cornhuskers would be a nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the court, the Cornhuskers have opened up the year with a 5-7 record. Nebraska needs to turn things around as well, just like Kennesaw State does. Last time out, the Cornhuskers ended up losing to Kansas State by a final score of 67-58.

Expect to see this game end up being extremely entertaining. Both teams are hungry for a win and both need wins to get their season back on track. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

