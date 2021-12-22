Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

The Cornhuskers put up 73.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 72.1 the Owls give up.

The Owls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 42% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is putting up 16 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 8.8 points.

C.J. Wilcher puts up 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keisei Tominaga averages 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch