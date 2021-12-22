Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

    Nebraska vs Kennesaw State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nebraska

    -13.5

    148 points

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State

    • The Cornhuskers put up 73.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 72.1 the Owls give up.
    • The Owls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up.
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
    • The Owls have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens is putting up 16 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 8.8 points.
    • C.J. Wilcher puts up 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Keisei Tominaga averages 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Chris Youngblood leads the Owls in scoring (13.5 points per game), and puts up 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Owls receive 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Spencer Rodgers.
    • Terrell Burden is the Owls' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he produces 10.1 points and 2 rebounds.
    • Demond Robinson paces the Owls in rebounding (5.2 per game), and puts up 8.2 points and 0.4 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Owls get 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kasen Jennings.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    1 minute ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's

    1 minute ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy