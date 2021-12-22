Publish date:
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-7) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-13.5
148 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Kennesaw State
- The Cornhuskers put up 73.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 72.1 the Owls give up.
- The Owls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 42% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens is putting up 16 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 8.8 points.
- C.J. Wilcher puts up 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keisei Tominaga averages 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Chris Youngblood leads the Owls in scoring (13.5 points per game), and puts up 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Owls receive 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Spencer Rodgers.
- Terrell Burden is the Owls' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he produces 10.1 points and 2 rebounds.
- Demond Robinson paces the Owls in rebounding (5.2 per game), and puts up 8.2 points and 0.4 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Owls get 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kasen Jennings.
