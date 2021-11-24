Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) will host the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -19

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

    • Last year, the Demon Deacons averaged only 3.4 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Owls gave up (69.7).
    • The Owls scored an average of 65.5 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Demon Deacons gave up to opponents.
    • The Demon Deacons shot 41.0% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
    • The Owls shot 42.0% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.9% the Demon Deacons' opponents shot last season.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Daivien Williamson paced his squad in points per contest (12.9) last year, and also put up 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Mucius put up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 10.3 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Ody Oguama posted 6.9 points, 0.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Ismael Massoud averaged 8.3 points, 0.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Jonah Antonio averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rodgers put up 16.3 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Rodgers made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
