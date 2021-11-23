Wake Forest goes for its fifth straight win to start the year when it hosts Kennesaw State on Tuesday night.

The Wake Forest men's basketball team comes into its game Tuesday with a perfect 4–0 record on the year. The Demon Deacons have won each of their games by at least 12 points but have yet to play a great team this year.

How to Watch Kennesaw State at Wake Forest Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The competition ramps up after this game as they will play Oregon State, Northwestern and Virginia Tech, but they first need to take care of a pesky Kennesaw State team.

Kennesaw State is looking for its first win over a Division I team this year but they have been close. The Owls have been in every game this year, but they just haven't been able to finish the job

On Tuesday, they get another shot against a Wake Forest team that has been playing well so far this year. The Owls will have to play well if they want to pull off the big upset and get that elusive win.

