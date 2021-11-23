Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest goes for its fifth straight win to start the year when it hosts Kennesaw State on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Wake Forest men's basketball team comes into its game Tuesday with a perfect 4–0 record on the year. The Demon Deacons have won each of their games by at least 12 points but have yet to play a great team this year.

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Wake Forest Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Kennesaw State at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The competition ramps up after this game as they will play Oregon State, Northwestern and Virginia Tech, but they first need to take care of a pesky Kennesaw State team.

    Kennesaw State is looking for its first win over a Division I team this year but they have been close. The Owls have been in every game this year, but they just haven't been able to finish the job

    On Tuesday, they get another shot against a Wake Forest team that has been playing well so far this year. The Owls will have to play well if they want to pull off the big upset and get that elusive win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Orlando City
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

    1 minute ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Missouri

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Saint Mary's

    1 minute ago
    Wake Forest
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Theo Akwuba (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Theo Akwuba (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Jackson State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) takes a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy