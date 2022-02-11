Skip to main content

How to Watch Kent State at Akron in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kent State heads to Akron for a Friday night MAC battle looking to win its sixth straight game

Kent State leaves home for the start of a two-game road trip on Friday playing its best basketball of the year. The Golden Flashes have won five in a row and seven of their last eight and is 9-4 in the MAC.

How to Watch Kent State at Akron in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Kent State at Akron game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had started just 7-8 and 2-3 in the MAC, but have been as hot as anyone in the conference since. 

One of those wins was a 67-55 victory over Akron back on January 14th and Friday Kent State will look to finish off the season sweep.

The Zips are looking for revenge as they go for their fourth straight win. They have been playing great winning seven of their last eight and are 9-3 in the MAC.

Their only loss during this stretch was an 84-76 defeat to first place Toledo. It has been a great stretch for the Zips and Friday they hope they can continue their hot streak.

Both of these teams are playing great right now which should make this a great under-the-radar game.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Kent State at Akron in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
