How to Watch Kent State at Akron in Men's College Basketball

Kent State leaves home for the start of a two-game road trip on Friday playing its best basketball of the year. The Golden Flashes have won five in a row and seven of their last eight and is 9-4 in the MAC.

They had started just 7-8 and 2-3 in the MAC, but have been as hot as anyone in the conference since.

One of those wins was a 67-55 victory over Akron back on January 14th and Friday Kent State will look to finish off the season sweep.

The Zips are looking for revenge as they go for their fourth straight win. They have been playing great winning seven of their last eight and are 9-3 in the MAC.

Their only loss during this stretch was an 84-76 defeat to first place Toledo. It has been a great stretch for the Zips and Friday they hope they can continue their hot streak.

Both of these teams are playing great right now which should make this a great under-the-radar game.

