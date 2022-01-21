Kent State goes for its third straight win on Friday night when it visits Buffalo to take on the Bulls in college basketball.

Kent State has been one of the few teams so far that hasn't been affected by COVID-19 postponements. It has lost just one non-conference game, but has played all of its MAC games so far.

How to Watch Kent State at Buffalo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It has been an up and down start for the Golden Flashes as they are 4-3 and haven't won or lost more than two in a row yet.

Currently, they are on a two-game winning streak and are looking to win their third in a row for just the second time this year.

In order to do that, they will have to take down a Buffalo team who has won three straight.

The Bulls have shaken off two straight losses in MAC play with three straight wins against Bowling Green, Western Michigan and Ball State.

The three straight wins are a season-high for the Bulls and have them 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the MAC.

Buffalo was thought of being one of the favorites in the MAC this year, but they have struggled to find consistency all season long.

They have already dug themselves a bit of a hole in conference play, but they still have time to regroup.

Friday, they hope it continues with a big home win against a Kent State team that is looking to win its third straight.

