How to Watch Kent State at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

Ohio goes for its seventh straight win Friday night when it hosts Kent State.

The Ohio men's basketball team has been red-hot lately as it has reeled off six straight wins including two big road wins against Western Michigan and Akron to start off conference play.

How to Watch Kent State at Ohio in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Kent State at Ohio game on fuboTV

The Bobcats are now an impressive 11–2 on the year with their only losses coming to LSU and Kentucky.

It has been a great start for Ohio and one that has them looking like one of the favorites to win the MAC.

On Friday night, the Bobcats will look to stay perfect in the conference when they host a Kent State team that has won two straight.

The Golden Flashes got a last-second tip-in Tuesday to beat Ball State 66–65 and get their second MAC win of the year.

The win was their second in a row after they had beat Toledo 66–63 on New Year's Day. Kent State is now 2–1 in the MAC and looking to pull off a big road upset Friday night.

