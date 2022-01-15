Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron
- The Golden Flashes average 69.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 62.5 the Zips allow.
- The Zips average 10.3 more points per game (74.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (63.9).
- The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Zips have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.
Kent State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Golden Flashes is Sincere Carry, who scores 17.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
- Malique Jacobs is Kent State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.
- The Golden Flashes get the most three-point shooting production out of Carry, who knocks down two threes per game.
- Carry is Kent State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Justyn Hamilton leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Akron Players to Watch
- The Zips' Ali Ali puts up enough points (14 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Enrique Freeman is at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Zips.
- Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aziz Bandaogo (1.6 per game).
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Central Michigan
L 72-69
Home
1/1/2022
Toledo
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Ball State
W 66-65
Away
1/7/2022
Ohio
L 80-72
Away
1/11/2022
Northern Illinois
L 65-63
Home
1/14/2022
Akron
-
Home
1/18/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
1/21/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
1/25/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
1/29/2022
Bowling Green
-
Away
2/1/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Away
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Florida A&M
W 73-66
Home
12/15/2021
Wright State
W 66-48
Away
1/1/2022
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
1/4/2022
Ohio
L 69-63
Home
1/11/2022
Ball State
W 84-74
Home
1/14/2022
Kent State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
1/20/2022
Bowling Green
-
Away
1/22/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
1/25/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
1/28/2022
Toledo
-
Away