Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron

  • The Golden Flashes average 69.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 62.5 the Zips allow.
  • The Zips average 10.3 more points per game (74.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (63.9).
  • The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Zips have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.

Kent State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Golden Flashes is Sincere Carry, who scores 17.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
  • Malique Jacobs is Kent State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.
  • The Golden Flashes get the most three-point shooting production out of Carry, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • Carry is Kent State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Justyn Hamilton leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

  • The Zips' Ali Ali puts up enough points (14 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Enrique Freeman is at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Bryan Trimble Jr. knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Zips.
  • Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aziz Bandaogo (1.6 per game).

Kent State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Central Michigan

L 72-69

Home

1/1/2022

Toledo

W 66-63

Home

1/4/2022

Ball State

W 66-65

Away

1/7/2022

Ohio

L 80-72

Away

1/11/2022

Northern Illinois

L 65-63

Home

1/14/2022

Akron

-

Home

1/18/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Away

1/21/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

1/25/2022

Western Michigan

-

Home

1/29/2022

Bowling Green

-

Away

2/1/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Away

Akron Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Florida A&M

W 73-66

Home

12/15/2021

Wright State

W 66-48

Away

1/1/2022

Buffalo

W 88-76

Home

1/4/2022

Ohio

L 69-63

Home

1/11/2022

Ball State

W 84-74

Home

1/14/2022

Kent State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Western Michigan

-

Home

1/20/2022

Bowling Green

-

Away

1/22/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

1/25/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

1/28/2022

Toledo

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Akron at Kent State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
