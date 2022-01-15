Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron

The Golden Flashes average 69.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 62.5 the Zips allow.

The Zips average 10.3 more points per game (74.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (63.9).

The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Zips have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.

Kent State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Golden Flashes is Sincere Carry, who scores 17.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.

Malique Jacobs is Kent State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.4 points per game.

The Golden Flashes get the most three-point shooting production out of Carry, who knocks down two threes per game.

Carry is Kent State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Justyn Hamilton leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

The Zips' Ali Ali puts up enough points (14 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Enrique Freeman is at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Zips.

Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aziz Bandaogo (1.6 per game).

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Central Michigan L 72-69 Home 1/1/2022 Toledo W 66-63 Home 1/4/2022 Ball State W 66-65 Away 1/7/2022 Ohio L 80-72 Away 1/11/2022 Northern Illinois L 65-63 Home 1/14/2022 Akron - Home 1/18/2022 Eastern Michigan - Away 1/21/2022 Buffalo - Away 1/25/2022 Western Michigan - Home 1/29/2022 Bowling Green - Away 2/1/2022 Miami (OH) - Away

Akron Schedule