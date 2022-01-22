How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 4-3 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Alumni Arena.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -7 148.5 points

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Kent State

The Bulls score 19.2 more points per game (81.6) than the Golden Flashes give up (62.4).

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.

The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams is tops on the Bulls with 18.3 points per game and 2.4 assists, while also posting 5.4 rebounds.

Ronaldo Segu paces his team in assists per contest (5.2), and also puts up 16.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Mballa is tops on the Bulls at 8.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 14.2 points.

Maceo Jack averages 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 30.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Skogman puts up 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kent State Players to Watch