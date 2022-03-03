Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (19-9, 13-5 MAC) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9, 15-4 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Buffalo

  • The 71.3 points per game the Golden Flashes score are the same as the Bulls allow.
  • The Bulls' 80.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes give up.
  • The Golden Flashes are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • The Bulls' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

Kent State Players to Watch

  • The Golden Flashes leader in points and assists is Sincere Carry, who puts up 18.7 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
  • Kent State's best rebounder is Malique Jacobs, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
  • Carry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Flashes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Kent State steals leader is Carry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Justyn Hamilton, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Jeenathan Williams racks up 19.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulls.
  • Josh Mballa puts up a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 13.6 points and 1.1 assists per game for Buffalo to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ronaldo Segu has the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Williams is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Buffalo's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mballa (0.9 per game).

Kent State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Toledo

W 72-59

Away

2/18/2022

Ohio

W 75-52

Home

2/22/2022

Ball State

W 93-82

Home

2/26/2022

Central Michigan

W 73-71

Away

3/1/2022

Northern Illinois

W 63-55

Away

3/4/2022

Buffalo

-

Home

Buffalo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Western Michigan

W 87-73

Home

2/22/2022

Miami (OH)

W 86-84

Away

2/24/2022

Northern Illinois

W 79-68

Away

2/26/2022

Northern Illinois

W 70-60

Home

3/1/2022

Toledo

L 92-76

Home

3/4/2022

Kent State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Buffalo at Kent State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
