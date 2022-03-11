Skip to main content

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Ohio Bobcats (24-8, 14-6 MAC) play in the MAC Tournament against the No. 2 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (22-9, 16-4 MAC). The teams will square off Friday at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Ohio

  • The 74.3 points per game the Bobcats average are 9.8 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (64.5).
  • The Golden Flashes put up just 4.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (67.4).
  • This season, the Bobcats have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have hit.
  • The Golden Flashes have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears leads the Bobcats in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
  • Ben Vander Plas leads Ohio in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
  • The Bobcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Vander Plas, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • Vander Plas and Jason Carter lead Ohio on the defensive end, with Vander Plas leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Sincere Carry's points (18.6 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
  • Malique Jacobs is at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard with 7.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.3 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.
  • Carry is dependable from three-point range and leads the Golden Flashes with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Kent State's leader in steals is Carry (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.3 per game).

Ohio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Central Michigan

W 76-50

Home

2/25/2022

Akron

L 91-83

Home

3/1/2022

Bowling Green

L 80-77

Away

3/4/2022

Northern Illinois

L 58-57

Away

3/10/2022

Ball State

W 77-67

Home

3/11/2022

Kent State

-

Away

Kent State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Ball State

W 93-82

Home

2/26/2022

Central Michigan

W 73-71

Away

3/1/2022

Northern Illinois

W 63-55

Away

3/4/2022

Buffalo

W 70-65

Home

3/10/2022

Miami (OH)

W 85-75

Home

3/11/2022

Ohio

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

MAC Tournament: Ohio vs. Kent State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
