How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 3 seed Ohio Bobcats (24-8, 14-6 MAC) play in the MAC Tournament against the No. 2 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (22-9, 16-4 MAC). The teams will square off Friday at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Ohio

The 74.3 points per game the Bobcats average are 9.8 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (64.5).

The Golden Flashes put up just 4.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (67.4).

This season, the Bobcats have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have hit.

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

Mark Sears leads the Bobcats in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 4.3 assists.

Ben Vander Plas leads Ohio in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.

The Bobcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Vander Plas, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Vander Plas and Jason Carter lead Ohio on the defensive end, with Vander Plas leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch

Sincere Carry's points (18.6 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.

Malique Jacobs is at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard with 7.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.3 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.

Carry is dependable from three-point range and leads the Golden Flashes with 2.4 made threes per game.

Kent State's leader in steals is Carry (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.3 per game).

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Central Michigan W 76-50 Home 2/25/2022 Akron L 91-83 Home 3/1/2022 Bowling Green L 80-77 Away 3/4/2022 Northern Illinois L 58-57 Away 3/10/2022 Ball State W 77-67 Home 3/11/2022 Kent State - Away

Kent State Schedule