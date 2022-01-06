How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (11-2, 0-0 MAC) will host the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6, 0-0 MAC) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Kent State
- The 72 points per game the Bobcats put up are 9.5 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (62.5).
- The Golden Flashes' 69.7 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 64.8 the Bobcats give up.
- This season, the Bobcats have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Flashes have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jason Carter leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Ben Vander Plas puts up 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Miles Brown is posting 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Ben Roderick posts 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kent State Players to Watch
- The Golden Flashes receive 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Justyn Hamilton.
- Malique Jacobs is posting a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 11.8 points and 2.7 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the field.
- Giovanni Santiago is posting 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- Tervell Beck gives the Golden Flashes 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
7
2022
Kent State at Ohio
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV