How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) shoots against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Justyn Hamilton (21) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (11-2, 0-0 MAC) will host the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6, 0-0 MAC) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Kent State

The 72 points per game the Bobcats put up are 9.5 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (62.5).

The Golden Flashes' 69.7 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 64.8 the Bobcats give up.

This season, the Bobcats have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jason Carter leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ben Vander Plas puts up 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Miles Brown is posting 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Ben Roderick posts 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kent State Players to Watch