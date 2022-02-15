Skip to main content

How to Watch Kent State at Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kent State puts its six-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Toledo to take on the Rockets.

Kent State plays the second of two straight road games on Tuesday looking to stay hot. The Golden Flashes have reeled off six wins in a row and have moved to 10-4 in the MAC.

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

They have been great since starting conference play just 2-3. It has helped them get within two games of Toledo and Ohio for first place.

Tuesday night they get an opportunity to make up a game on a Toledo team that they beat 66-63 back on New Year's Day.

The Rockets will look to get back at Kent State for that loss and win their third straight game.

Toledo saw its nine-game losing streak snapped in an upset loss to Ball State on Feb. 4 It bounced back with a huge win against Ohio, then a blowout victory over Northern Illinois.

The Rockets now sit 12-2 in conference play as they try and fend off Ohio for the conference title.

They will get a good test on Tuesday against a good Kent State team as they look to stay at the top of the MAC.

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
