Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kent State

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -12 132.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kent State

The Mountaineers score 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59 the Golden Flashes give up.

The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jalen Bridges paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.9), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Sean McNeil averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Gabe Osabuohien puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Malik Curry posts 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Kent State Players to Watch