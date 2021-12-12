Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kent State

    West Virginia vs Kent State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    West Virginia

    -12

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kent State

    • The Mountaineers score 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59 the Golden Flashes give up.
    • The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
    • The Mountaineers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
    • The Golden Flashes have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jalen Bridges paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.9), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1 block.
    • Sean McNeil averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Gabe Osabuohien puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.
    • Malik Curry posts 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes in rebounding (7.7 per game), and produces 13.7 points and 3 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Justyn Hamilton gives the Golden Flashes 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Giovanni Santiago is putting up 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
    • The Golden Flashes receive 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Tervell Beck.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Kent State at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

