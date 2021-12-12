Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Live Stream: fuboTV
West Virginia
-12
132.5 points
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kent State
- The Mountaineers score 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- The Mountaineers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- The Golden Flashes have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.9), and also puts up 7.9 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Sean McNeil averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Gabe Osabuohien puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.
- Malik Curry posts 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes in rebounding (7.7 per game), and produces 13.7 points and 3 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Justyn Hamilton gives the Golden Flashes 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Giovanni Santiago is putting up 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- The Golden Flashes receive 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Tervell Beck.
