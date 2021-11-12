Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Kent State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Xavier Musketeers (0-0) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    Xavier vs Kent State Betting Information

    Xavier

    -9.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Kent State

    • Last year, the Musketeers put up 74.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Golden Flashes allowed.
    • The Golden Flashes scored an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
    • The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Golden Flashes allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Flashes shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle led the Musketeers with 16.1 points per contest and 8.9 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.4 assists.
    • Paul Scruggs paced his squad in assists per contest (5.7) last year, and also averaged 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
    • Jason Carter put up 5.5 points, 1.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Nate Johnson put up 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Dwon Odom posted 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Danny Pippen accumulated 18.4 points and 8.2 boards per game last season.
    • Giovanni Santiago averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Pippen knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Malique Jacobs averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Pippen compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    November
    12
    2021

    Kent State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    6:30
    PM/EST
    College Basketball

