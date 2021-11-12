Kent State opens its season Friday night when it travels to Xavier to take on the Musketeers.

Kent State will finally open its season on Friday at Xavier. The Golden Flashes have had to sit around and watch almost everybody else in the country play one or two games while they waited for their season opener.

How to Watch Kent State at Xavier Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Kent State at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday, they finally get to show what they can do this year as they try and upset Xavier on the Musketeers' home court.

Kent State has been one of the best MAC schools over the last few years and will not be a cupcake game for Xavier. The Flashes went 15-8 last year but won at least 20 games the two years before.

Kent State is a very good team and will be ready for an Xavier team looking to win its second straight to open the year.

Xavier won its opener on Tuesday night against Niagara, but the team got all it could handle from the Purple Eagles.

The Musketeers led the whole game but had to fend off a late rally in order to come away with the 63-60 victory.

It won't be any easier for Xavier on Friday night, as the Musketeers welcome a Kent State team to town that is very capable of pulling off the upset.

