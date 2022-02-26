Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals battle in a top 25 matchup when Kentucky visits Arkansas on Saturday afternoon

Kentucky hits the road on Saturday afternoon looking to extend its two-game winning streak when it plays Arkansas.

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Wildcats come in after a big 71-66 win over LSU on Wednesday in which they came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to get the win.

The win was their eighth in the last nine games and kept them within a game of first place in the SEC. Kentucky still trails Auburn but was able to stay within striking distance with the win.

Saturday they get another tough test against an Arkansas team that has won 12 of its last 13 games.

The Razorbacks have been red-hot over the last month and a half after they had lost five of six at the beginning of January.

Arkansas was really struggling and had dropped to 0-3 in the SEC, but have been playing as well as anyone in the conference and are now 11-4 and just a game back of Kentucky in the standings.

Saturday afternoon they get a shot to pull even with the Wildcats and pull off yet another big upset.

