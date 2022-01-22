Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn goes for its 15th straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 12 Kentucky

Kentucky hits the road on Saturday for a top 12 matchup with SEC rival Auburn. The Wildcats and Tigers game is the highlight of the SEC weekend and could be the best conference game of the year.

How to Watch Kentucky at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Kentucky at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky comes into the game on a four-game winning streak that includes a blowout win of rival Tennessee and a 64-58 win over red-hot Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have bounced back nicely since losing their only SEC game of the year to LSU on January 4th. 

Saturday afternoon they will get their biggest challenge of the year when they take on the hottest team in the country.

Auburn has won 14 straight games and has risen up to No. 2 in the country just behind Gonzaga.

The Tigers have been great this year and are a perfect 6-0 in the SEC. They have proven they are one of the best teams in the country, but Saturday they will get a huge test against a Kentucky team that is playing great basketball.

The winner of this game will take control of a loaded SEC conference. This should be a great game between two of the best teams in the country.

