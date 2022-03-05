SEC rivals battle Saturday afternoon when Kentucky travels to Florida to take on the Gators.

Kentucky heads to Florida on Saturday afternoon looking to wrap up its regular season with a second straight win.

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WAKA-DT – Montgomery-Selma, AL)

The Wildcats beat Ole Miss on Tuesday in their home finale 83-72. The win got them back in the win column after they lost at Arkansas a week ago.

Kentucky is now 13-4 in the SEC and just a game back of Auburn for first place in the conference standings.

The Wildcats took down Florida 78-57 back on Feb. 12 and will look to pick up the season sweep on Saturday.

The Gators will look to avenge that loss, though, and pick up a split with the seventh-ranked Wildcats.

Florida will be playing its final home game of the year and will be trying to win its third straight game after it beat Georgia and Vanderbilt on the road.

The Gators are fighting to improve their resume for the NCAA Tournament and getting a win against Kentucky might be the boost they need to earn a berth.

