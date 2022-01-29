Blue bloods battle on Saturday night when Kentucky travels to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky and Kansas have been two of the best teams in the country this season and Saturday they will give us what could be a Final Four preview.

How to Watch Kentucky at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Kansas will host the Wildcats coming off a huge double-overtime win over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have now won five straight since losing their only Big 12 game to the Red Raiders back on Jan. 8.

Kansas is now 17-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12 and have moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll

Saturday, though, the Jayhawks will get a huge test when they host a Kentucky team who is also coming off an overtime conference win.

The Wildcats took down Mississippi State 82-74 on Tuesday in extra time. The win got them back in the win column after they dropped an 80-71 game to Auburn on Saturday.

With the loss to the Tigers, Kentucky is now 6-2 in the SEC and two games back of Auburn.

Saturday they will look to get a huge road win against a Kansas team who is playing great right now.

