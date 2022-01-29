Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Blue bloods battle on Saturday night when Kentucky travels to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky and Kansas have been two of the best teams in the country this season and Saturday they will give us what could be a Final Four preview.

How to Watch Kentucky at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kentucky at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas will host the Wildcats coming off a huge double-overtime win over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have now won five straight since losing their only Big 12 game to the Red Raiders back on Jan. 8.

Kansas is now 17-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12 and have moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll

Saturday, though, the Jayhawks will get a huge test when they host a Kentucky team who is also coming off an overtime conference win.

The Wildcats took down Mississippi State 82-74 on Tuesday in extra time. The win got them back in the win column after they dropped an 80-71 game to Auburn on Saturday.

With the loss to the Tigers, Kentucky is now 6-2 in the SEC and two games back of Auburn.

Saturday they will look to get a huge road win against a Kansas team who is playing great right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Kentucky at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Panthers

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period. The goal was overturn upon review at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Notre Dame

1 minute ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Kansas

1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy