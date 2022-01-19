Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky heads to Texas A&M on Wednesday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

Kentucky won its third straight game Saturday when it blew out Tennessee, 107-79. It was a dominant performance for the Wildcats and one that improved their SEC record to 4-1. They're near the top of the conference standings.

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Kentucky at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win also improved their overall record to 14-3, as they continue to look like one of the best teams in the country. The Wildcats' only loss in SEC play so far is a close 65-60 defeat to LSU.

Wednesday night, they will get a tough test when they travel to play a Texas A&M team that has won eight straight games.

The Aggies slipped by Missouri on Saturday, 77-74. That win kept them undefeated in the SEC and helped them keep their winning streak intact.

The Aggies are now one of just two undefeated teams left in the SEC, as Auburn is a half-game ahead of them at 5-0.

Auburn was expected to be good, but Texas A&M has been a surprise so far. The team still has yet to beat a ranked opponent this year.

Wednesday night, it will get that opportunity against No. 12 Kentucky. The game against the Wildcats will be the first of five games against ranked opponents in the Aggies' next eight.

Fans will know soon if Texas A&M is for real and that starts with a huge home game against Kentucky.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Kentucky at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

