One of the most storied programs in college basketball kicks things off with an intrasquad scrimmage before the season when the Kentucky Blue-White Game takes place.

Typically, Kentucky comes in as a frontrunner for the NCAA Championship with multiple top 10 recruits and swagger. In recent seasons, that has slowly evened out with the rest of the country. The Wildcats come in this season with the 10th-best recruiting class per 247 Sports, led by TyTy Washington (No. 14) and Daimion Collins (No. 15). The inside-out duo are talented enough to lead this team.

How to Watch Kentucky Blue-White Game:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Washington comes in as the top recruit for the Wildcats this season, and they always bring in some of the best freshman:

John Calipari’s squad came into last season ranked No. 10 in the preseason and finished unranked. This season they come in ranked No. 10 again in the preseason.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 9-16, by far the worst record in the Calipari Era and the first season under .500 since the 1988-1989 season.

This year the team brings in freshmen Washington, Collins and Bryce Hopkins along with transfers Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and CJ Fredrick (Iowa).

In Washington, the Wildcats have a true point guard with size, athleticism scoring abilities. That profile has been a staple in all of the successful Wildcats teams under Calipari, from John Wall to Marquis Teague to Tyler Ulis and De’Aaron Fox.

The Wildcats also bring back a large portion of their roster, roughly 40% of their minutes, scoring and rebounding returns with the freshmen and transfers.

Today’s scrimmage is going to be a starting point for this team to get its footing and build towards another run in the NCAA Tournament.