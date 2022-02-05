How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One top-five SEC team will battle it out on the court as Kentucky takes on Alabama on Saturday.

Both of these teams are from the same conference and were both nationally ranked in the Top 25 before Alabama fell out. Kentucky is the second highest-ranked team in the SEC at No. 5. The Wildcats are 18-4 overall and 7-2 inside of conference.

Their only two in-conference losses came against No. 1 ranked Auburn and No. 25 LSU. They did also get a win against No. 22 Tennessee so they don't always lose against conference-ranked opponents.

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama used to be ranked inside of the Top 25. The Crimson Tide are 14-8 overall this season and 4-5 inside of the SEC which is why they have fallen. They have shown glimpses of super talent with top-10 wins like against Baylor and Auburn.

However, they follow that up with unranked losses against Mississippi State and Georgia. This will be their third top-five game in a row looking to bounce back from a loss against Auburn.

Kentucky is projected to barely win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 and a money line of -115. Alabama's money line is -105. The total projected Over/Under points scored is 157.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Harrisburg Heat vs Dallas Sidekicks

1 minute ago
USATSI_17622030
2022 Winter Olympics

ow to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic

1 minute ago
illinois state
College Basketball

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Illinois State

1 minute ago
USATSI_17547167
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force

1 minute ago
USATSI_17427274
College Hockey

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
USATSI_17607852
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama

1 minute ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch California Baptist vs Grand Canyon

1 minute ago
LACROSSE
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Toronto Rock vs Philadelphia Wings

1 minute ago
club america
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy