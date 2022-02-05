How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama

One top-five SEC team will battle it out on the court as Kentucky takes on Alabama on Saturday.

Both of these teams are from the same conference and were both nationally ranked in the Top 25 before Alabama fell out. Kentucky is the second highest-ranked team in the SEC at No. 5. The Wildcats are 18-4 overall and 7-2 inside of conference.

Their only two in-conference losses came against No. 1 ranked Auburn and No. 25 LSU. They did also get a win against No. 22 Tennessee so they don't always lose against conference-ranked opponents.

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Alabama used to be ranked inside of the Top 25. The Crimson Tide are 14-8 overall this season and 4-5 inside of the SEC which is why they have fallen. They have shown glimpses of super talent with top-10 wins like against Baylor and Auburn.

However, they follow that up with unranked losses against Mississippi State and Georgia. This will be their third top-five game in a row looking to bounce back from a loss against Auburn.

Kentucky is projected to barely win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 and a money line of -115. Alabama's money line is -105. The total projected Over/Under points scored is 157.5 points.

