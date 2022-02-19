How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC) will host the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) after winning 16 straight home games. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Alabama

The Wildcats record 5.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (75.5).

The Crimson Tide put up 15.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

The Crimson Tide's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages 16.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, dispensing 7.1 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.

Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 2.0 takeaways and 1.4 rejections per game.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford is the top scorer for the Crimson Tide with 17.1 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.

The Alabama leaders in rebounding and assists are Keon Ellis with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Jahvon Quinerly with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game).

Shackelford is reliable from three-point range and leads the Crimson Tide with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alabama's leader in steals is Ellis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Charles Bediako with 1.7 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Vanderbilt W 77-70 Home 2/5/2022 Alabama W 66-55 Away 2/8/2022 South Carolina W 86-76 Away 2/12/2022 Florida W 78-57 Home 2/15/2022 Tennessee L 76-63 Away 2/19/2022 Alabama - Home 2/23/2022 LSU - Home 2/26/2022 Arkansas - Away 2/26/2022 Arkansas - Away 3/1/2022 Ole Miss - Home 3/5/2022 Florida - Away

