Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) will host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Arkansas vs Kentucky Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arkansas

-2.5

147.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Kentucky

  • The 77.5 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.3).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • The Razorbacks are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (9.6), and also posts 10.4 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Stanley Umude is posting 11.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Davonte Davis posts 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Au'Diese Toney averages 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (15.3), and posts 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. gets the Wildcats 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.1 per game), and he posts 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. His assist average ranks him third in the nation.
  • The Wildcats get 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Keion Brooks Jr..
  • Kellan Grady is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Kentucky at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

By Steve Benko
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) on a breakaway as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Jeff Sluman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy