Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) will host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -2.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Kentucky

The 77.5 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.3).

The Wildcats put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

The Razorbacks are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Jaylin Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (9.6), and also posts 10.4 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Stanley Umude is posting 11.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Davonte Davis posts 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Au'Diese Toney averages 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kentucky Players to Watch