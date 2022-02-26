How to Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) will host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-2.5
147.5 points
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Kentucky
- The 77.5 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.3).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Jaylin Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (9.6), and also posts 10.4 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Stanley Umude is posting 11.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Davonte Davis posts 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Au'Diese Toney averages 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (15.3), and posts 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Tyty Washington Jr. gets the Wildcats 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Sahvir Wheeler is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.1 per game), and he posts 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. His assist average ranks him third in the nation.
- The Wildcats get 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Keion Brooks Jr..
- Kellan Grady is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Kentucky at Arkansas
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)