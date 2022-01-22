Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -4 148.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Kentucky

The Tigers put up 17.9 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).

The Wildcats' 82.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 65.6 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.8% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler is tops on the Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 10.3 points.

Jabari Smith posts a team-leading 15.8 points per game. He is also putting up 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers at 5.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 13.1 points.

K.D. Johnson averages 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams averages 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the floor.

Kentucky Players to Watch