How to Watch Kentucky vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky

Auburn vs Kentucky Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-4

148.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Kentucky

  • The Tigers put up 17.9 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
  • The Wildcats' 82.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 65.6 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.8% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler is tops on the Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 10.3 points.
  • Jabari Smith posts a team-leading 15.8 points per game. He is also putting up 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers at 5.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 13.1 points.
  • K.D. Johnson averages 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Jaylin Williams averages 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the floor.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe is the Wildcats' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (14.8, first in college basketball), and averages 0.8 assists.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is putting up a team-high 6.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 49% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Wildcats get 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kellan Grady.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Kentucky at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
