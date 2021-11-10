Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) hit the court against the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-3
148.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Kentucky
- Last year, the Blue Devils scored 5.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
- The Wildcats scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
- The Wildcats shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per contest and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
- DJ Steward averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Wendell Moore averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire paced his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also put up 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Mark Williams posted 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season.
- Isaiah Jackson grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Mintz hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
