Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Quinn Slazinski (11) shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Quinn Slazinski (11) shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt (21) during the first half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) hit the court against the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Kentucky

    Duke vs Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -3

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Kentucky

    • Last year, the Blue Devils scored 5.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Wildcats allowed (70.2).
    • The Wildcats scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
    • The Wildcats shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per contest and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
    • DJ Steward averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Wendell Moore averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire paced his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also put up 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Mark Williams posted 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season.
    • Isaiah Jackson grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Mintz hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Kentucky at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    31 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy