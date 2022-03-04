Mar 1, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC) host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Kentucky

The 70.7 points per game the Gators put up are only 4.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (65.8).

The Wildcats score 15 more points per game (80.4) than the Gators give up to opponents (65.4).

The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton averages 16.1 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyree Appleby leads the Gators at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Anthony Duruji averages 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Myreon Jones posts 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kentucky Players to Watch