How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC) host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Florida vs. Kentucky
- The 70.7 points per game the Gators put up are only 4.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (65.8).
- The Wildcats score 15 more points per game (80.4) than the Gators give up to opponents (65.4).
- The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton averages 16.1 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyree Appleby leads the Gators at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2 rebounds and 11.4 points.
- Anthony Duruji averages 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the field.
- Myreon Jones posts 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.9 points per game) and rebounding (15.3), and posts 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Tyty Washington Jr. gets the Wildcats 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Sahvir Wheeler is the Wildcats' top assist man (7 per game), and he posts 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him third in the nation.
- Keion Brooks Jr. gives the Wildcats 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Kellan Grady gives the Wildcats 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Kentucky at Florida
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
