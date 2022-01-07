Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia
- The Wildcats put up 9.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).
- The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).
- The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.2 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, dishing out 7.3 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
- Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges averages 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Georgia's assist leader is Aaron Cook with 6.3 per game. He also averages 9.5 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Noah Baumann makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.8 per game.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina
W 98-69
Home
12/22/2021
Western Kentucky
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Missouri
W 83-56
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
W 92-48
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
L 65-60
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
George Mason
L 80-67
Home
12/20/2021
Western Carolina
W 85-79
Home
12/22/2021
East Tennessee State
L 86-84
Home
12/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
L 77-60
Home
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
L 81-79
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
-
Home