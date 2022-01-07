Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia

The Wildcats put up 9.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).

The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).

The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.2 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, dishing out 7.3 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.

Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Braelen Bridges averages 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Georgia's assist leader is Aaron Cook with 6.3 per game. He also averages 9.5 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.

Noah Baumann makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.8 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 North Carolina W 98-69 Home 12/22/2021 Western Kentucky W 95-60 Home 12/29/2021 Missouri W 83-56 Home 12/31/2021 High Point W 92-48 Home 1/4/2022 LSU L 65-60 Away 1/8/2022 Georgia - Home 1/11/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/15/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/19/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/22/2022 Auburn - Away 1/25/2022 Mississippi State - Home

Georgia Schedule