Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia

  • The Wildcats put up 9.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).
  • The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).
  • The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.2 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is Kentucky's best passer, dishing out 7.3 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
  • Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Braelen Bridges averages 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Georgia's assist leader is Aaron Cook with 6.3 per game. He also averages 9.5 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Noah Baumann makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kario Oquendo with 0.8 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

North Carolina

W 98-69

Home

12/22/2021

Western Kentucky

W 95-60

Home

12/29/2021

Missouri

W 83-56

Home

12/31/2021

High Point

W 92-48

Home

1/4/2022

LSU

L 65-60

Away

1/8/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

George Mason

L 80-67

Home

12/20/2021

Western Carolina

W 85-79

Home

12/22/2021

East Tennessee State

L 86-84

Home

12/29/2021

Gardner-Webb

L 77-60

Home

1/4/2022

Texas A&M

L 81-79

Home

1/8/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Georgia at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
