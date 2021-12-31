Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14

    The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they square off against the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point

    • The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.9 more points than the Panthers give up (69.4).
    • The Panthers put up 10.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Wildcats allow (61.5).
    • The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
    • The Panthers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.
    • Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 7.8 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
    • Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • John-Michael Wright's points (20.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.
    • Zach Austin is at the top of the High Point rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.0 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
    • Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Bryant Randleman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Southern

    W 76-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 66-62

    Away

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    W 98-69

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 95-60

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Missouri

    W 83-56

    Home

    12/31/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    High Point Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Guilford

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/10/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 67-66

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    L 71-69

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 55-52

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Michigan State

    L 81-68

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Longwood

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    High Point at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
