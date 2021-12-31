Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they square off against the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point

The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.9 more points than the Panthers give up (69.4).

The Panthers put up 10.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Wildcats allow (61.5).

The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Panthers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 7.8 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.

Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

High Point Players to Watch

John-Michael Wright's points (20.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.

Zach Austin is at the top of the High Point rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.0 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.

Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Bryant Randleman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Southern W 76-64 Home 12/11/2021 Notre Dame L 66-62 Away 12/18/2021 North Carolina W 98-69 Home 12/22/2021 Western Kentucky W 95-60 Home 12/29/2021 Missouri W 83-56 Home 12/31/2021 High Point - Home 1/4/2022 LSU - Away 1/8/2022 Georgia - Home 1/11/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/15/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/19/2022 Texas A&M - Away

High Point Schedule