How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game home winning streak when they square off against the High Point Panthers (6-7) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. High Point
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. High Point
- The 83.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.9 more points than the Panthers give up (69.4).
- The Panthers put up 10.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Wildcats allow (61.5).
- The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Panthers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Oscar Tshiebwe, who accumulates 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 7.8 per game while also scoring 11.0 points per contest.
- Kellan Grady makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Wheeler is Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Tshiebwe leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
High Point Players to Watch
- John-Michael Wright's points (20.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.
- Zach Austin is at the top of the High Point rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.0 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Bryant Randleman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Southern
W 76-64
Home
12/11/2021
Notre Dame
L 66-62
Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina
W 98-69
Home
12/22/2021
Western Kentucky
W 95-60
Home
12/29/2021
Missouri
W 83-56
Home
12/31/2021
High Point
-
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Guilford
W 64-59
Home
12/10/2021
South Carolina State
L 67-66
Home
12/18/2021
UNC Wilmington
L 71-69
Home
12/21/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 55-52
Home
12/29/2021
Michigan State
L 81-68
Away
12/31/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
1/5/2022
Winthrop
-
Home
1/8/2022
Longwood
-
Away
1/12/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away
1/15/2022
N.C. A&T
-
Home
1/19/2022
Charleston Southern
-
Away