The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kentucky

The Jayhawks record 81.5 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji leads his squad in both points (21.3) and assists (1.4) per contest, and also averages 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is putting up 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

David McCormack is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also posts 9.0 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Wilson puts up 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 1.5 rebounds and 5.2 points.

