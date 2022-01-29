How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Kentucky
- The Jayhawks record 81.5 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji leads his squad in both points (21.3) and assists (1.4) per contest, and also averages 5.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Christian Braun is putting up 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- David McCormack is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also posts 9.0 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jalen Wilson puts up 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 1.5 rebounds and 5.2 points.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe paces the Wildcats in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding (15.1), and averages 0.9 assists. He also posts 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Tyty Washington Jr. gets the Wildcats 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Sahvir Wheeler is posting a team-high 6.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Kellan Grady gives the Wildcats 12.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wildcats get 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Keion Brooks Jr..
How To Watch
