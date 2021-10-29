Skip to main content
    How to Watch Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky is looking to get on the right track after a disappointing season In a men's basketball exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan.
    Author:

    The Kentucky men's basketball team has not made the NCAA tournament since 2019. They have not made the Final Four in seven seasons and have not won a championship in 10 seasons. Head coach John Calipari and his team will look to get back on top this season, starting with an exhibition Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan.

    How to Watch Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Watch Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two freshmen, guard TyTy Washington and center Daimion Collins, gave Wildcats fans a reason to get excited this season in Kentucky's Blue vs. White game on Oct. 22.

    The duo look like they have the talent to lift this Wildcats team back into the NCAA tournament. Washington comes in as the top player from Arizona, the fourth-ranked point guard and 14th ranked overall player in the class, per 247Sports.

    Washington is a playmaking point guard that has the ability to score with his size and athleticism.

    Collins is a long, athletic big man that is starting to show some perimeter skills. He was the top-ranked prospect in Texas, fourth-ranked center and 15th-ranked in the class, per 247Sports.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

