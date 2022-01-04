It's an AP Top 25 battle in the SEC as No. 16 Kentucky visits No. 21 LSU.

The SEC begins the new year with a key matchup between No. 16 Kentucky and No. 21 LSU. As two of the five ranked teams in the conference, they'll meet in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

The game marks the first time the two teams have faced each other as ranked opponents since 2019, when No. 19 LSU upset No. 5 Kentucky in a 73–71 thriller.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Kentucky has won four straight games and 11 of its last 12. The Wildcats are 11–2 on the year and 1–0 in conference after beating Missouri last week.

LSU comes into the game 12–1 but 0–1 in conference play. The Tigers' last game was a 70–55 loss to No. 9 Auburn in their conference opener.

This game pits one of the top offenses in the nation against one of the stingiest defenses. Kentucky is scoring 83.9 points per game, which ranks 11th nationally. In three of their last four games, the Wildcats have surpassed 90 points. Meanwhile, LSU is allowing 55.3 points per game, the fourth fewest in Division I.

