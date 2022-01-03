Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots past LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) for the shot during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Kentucky

The 77.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.5).

The Wildcats' 83.9 points per game are 28.6 more points than the 55.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason puts up 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Darius Days leads the Tigers with 14.7 points per contest and 8 rebounds, while also posting 0.8 assists.

Xavier Pinson is tops on the Tigers at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11 points.

Eric Gaines posts 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 35.4% from the field.

Efton Reid averages 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kentucky Players to Watch