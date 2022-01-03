Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Kentucky
- The 77.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.5).
- The Wildcats' 83.9 points per game are 28.6 more points than the 55.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason puts up 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the floor.
- Darius Days leads the Tigers with 14.7 points per contest and 8 rebounds, while also posting 0.8 assists.
- Xavier Pinson is tops on the Tigers at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11 points.
- Eric Gaines posts 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 35.4% from the field.
- Efton Reid averages 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe is the Wildcats' top scorer (15.8 points per game) and rebounder (15.2, first in college basketball), and produces 0.9 assists.
- The Wildcats receive 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Tyty Washington Jr..
- Sahvir Wheeler is posting a team-high 7.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the field.
- Kellan Grady is putting up 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 52% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.
How To Watch
