Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) will attempt to extend a 17-game home winning streak when they host the LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. LSU

  • The Wildcats average 19.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers give up (61.9).
  • The Tigers put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 15.2 boards per game.
  • Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 1.4 rejections per game.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason puts up 16.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
  • Darius Days puts up a stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 13.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for LSU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xavier Pinson holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
  • Days is the top scorer from deep for the Tigers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.2 per game).

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Alabama

W 66-55

Away

2/8/2022

South Carolina

W 86-76

Away

2/12/2022

Florida

W 78-57

Home

2/15/2022

Tennessee

L 76-63

Away

2/19/2022

Alabama

W 90-81

Home

2/23/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

3/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-66

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

W 76-68

Away

2/12/2022

Mississippi State

W 69-65

Home

2/16/2022

Georgia

W 84-65

Home

2/19/2022

South Carolina

L 77-75

Away

2/23/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/26/2022

Missouri

-

Home

3/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Alabama

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

LSU at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
