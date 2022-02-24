Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) will attempt to extend a 17-game home winning streak when they host the LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. LSU
- The Wildcats average 19.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Tigers give up (61.9).
- The Tigers put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 15.2 boards per game.
- Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.
- Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Kentucky leader in both steals and blocks is Tshiebwe, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 1.4 rejections per game.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason puts up 16.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- Darius Days puts up a stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 13.3 points and 1.0 assist per game for LSU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xavier Pinson holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- Days is the top scorer from deep for the Tigers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.2 per game).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Alabama
W 66-55
Away
2/8/2022
South Carolina
W 86-76
Away
2/12/2022
Florida
W 78-57
Home
2/15/2022
Tennessee
L 76-63
Away
2/19/2022
Alabama
W 90-81
Home
2/23/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/26/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
3/1/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
3/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-66
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
W 76-68
Away
2/12/2022
Mississippi State
W 69-65
Home
2/16/2022
Georgia
W 84-65
Home
2/19/2022
South Carolina
L 77-75
Away
2/23/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/26/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
3/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
How To Watch
February
23
2022
LSU at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
