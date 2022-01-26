How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to extend a 13-game home win streak when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
- The Wildcats record 17 more points per game (82.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Bulldogs' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.1 points and grabs 14.7 rebounds per game.
- Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Garrison Brooks grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.2 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
- Shakeel Moore knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Moore (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while D.J. Jeffries (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
W 92-77
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
W 107-79
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 64-58
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
L 80-71
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/2/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
2/5/2022
Alabama
-
Away
2/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/12/2022
Florida
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
L 82-72
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
W 88-72
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
W 78-76
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
L 80-72
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
W 78-60
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
2/9/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/12/2022
LSU
-
Away