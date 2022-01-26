Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) dribbles around Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to extend a 13-game home win streak when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

  • The Wildcats record 17 more points per game (82.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Bulldogs' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores 16.1 points and grabs 14.7 rebounds per game.
  • Kentucky's best passer is Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kellan Grady, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Garrison Brooks grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.2 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Moore (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while D.J. Jeffries (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Georgia

W 92-77

Home

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

W 78-66

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

W 107-79

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 64-58

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

L 80-71

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/2/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/5/2022

Alabama

-

Away

2/8/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/12/2022

Florida

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

L 82-72

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

W 88-72

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

W 78-76

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

L 80-72

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

W 78-60

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

2/9/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/12/2022

LSU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Mississippi State at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

