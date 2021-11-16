Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Nana Opoku (22) shoots around Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (1-1) battle the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 8.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
    • The Mountaineers put up an average of 63.2 points per game last year, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
    • The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Mountaineers shot 42.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Brandon Boston Jr. put up 11.5 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Isaiah Jackson pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz notched 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Mintz made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

    Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

    • Damian Chong Qui scored 15.1 points per game last season along with 5.3 assists.
    • Malik Jefferson averaged 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
    • Josh Reaves hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nana Opoku compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Duke

    L 79-71

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Robert Morris

    W 100-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    Mount St. Mary's Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Villanova

    L 91-51

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Washington (MD)

    W 117-62

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

