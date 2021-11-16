Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (1-1) battle the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 8.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Mountaineers allowed (62.2).
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 63.2 points per game last year, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Mountaineers shot 42.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Brandon Boston Jr. put up 11.5 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Isaiah Jackson pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while Davion Mintz notched 3.1 assists per contest.
- Mintz made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Boston and Jackson were defensive standouts last season, with Boston averaging 1.3 steals per game and Jackson collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Damian Chong Qui scored 15.1 points per game last season along with 5.3 assists.
- Malik Jefferson averaged 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
- Josh Reaves hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Mezie Offurum averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nana Opoku compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Duke
L 79-71
Away
11/12/2021
Robert Morris
W 100-60
Home
11/16/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
11/19/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/22/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/29/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/7/2021
Southern
-
Home
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Villanova
L 91-51
Away
11/11/2021
Washington (MD)
W 117-62
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 80-60
Away
11/16/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/19/2021
Robert Morris
-
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/27/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/30/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)